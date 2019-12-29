Higher Open Expected For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, climbing almost 80 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just shy of the 6,330-point plateau and it's expected to find additional support on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests continued if mild upward momentum based more on inertia than anything else until next year. The European markets were slightly higher on Friday and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished slightly higher on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index rose 9.87 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 6,329.31 after trading between 6,312.38 and 6,337.34.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia dropped 0.98 percent, while Bank Mandiri shed 0.64 percent, Bank Central Asia added 0.22 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia lost 0.31 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 0.45 percent, Semen Indonesia sank 0.81 percent, Indofood Suskes jumped 1.60 percent, Bumi Resources rumbled 2.94 percent, Aneka Tambang shed 0.60 percent, Vale Indonesia skidded 1.40 percent and Timah, Indosat and Indocement were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as stocks showed a lack of direction on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed - although the Dow and S&P 500 hit fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 23.87 points or 0.08 percent to end at 28,645.26, while the NASDAQ fell 15.77 points or 0.17 percent to 9,006.62 and the S&P rose 0.11 points or 0.00 percent to 3,240.02. For the week, the Dow and S&P both gained 0.7 percent and the NASDAQ rose 0.6 percent.

Stocks have moved steadily higher over the past month, rarely showing significant moves to the upside but also refraining from the pullbacks typically seen as traders cash in on recent strength.

The perpetual advance follows news the U.S. and China reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal, which helped lift some of the uncertainty hanging over the markets.

Many traders remained away from their desks following the Christmas holiday last Wednesday and the New Year's Day holiday this Wednesday.

Crude oil prices settled marginally higher on Friday after data showed a larger than expected drop in crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended up $0.04 at $$61.72 a barrel, the highest settlement price in more than three months.

