Higher Open Expected For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in back-to-back sessions, advancing almost 45 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 7,115-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on support from technology stocks and energy companies. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the resource stocks and cement companies were capped by weakness from the financial sector.

For the day, the index added 37.46 points or 0.53 percent to finish at the daily high of 7,116.22 after moving as low as 7,060.21.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga dropped 0.88 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia collected 2.74 percent, Bank Central Asia fell 0.32 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri both shed 0.63 percent, Indosat shed 0.48 percent, Indocement strengthened 1.40 percent, Semen Indonesia climbed 1.11 percent, Indofood Suskes and Bakrie Sumatera Plantations both advanced 0.83 percent, United Tractors rallied 3.28 percent, Astra International gained 1.87 percent, Energi Mega Persada skyrocketed 6.10 percent, Astra Agro Lestari jumped 1.83 percent, Aneka Tambang surged 5.18 percent, Vale Indonesia improved 1.09 percent, Timah spared 3.46 percent and Bumi Resources and Bank Danamon Indonesia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages shook off early sluggishness on Monday and picked up steam as the session progressed, finishing firmly in the green.

The Dow climbed 103.61 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 34,921.88, while the NASDAQ surged 271.05 points or 1.90 percent to end at 14,532.55 and the S&P 500 gained 36.78 points or 0.81 percent to close at 4,582.64.

Shares of Twitter (TWTR) fueled the rally by tech stocks, soaring by 27.1 percent after a Securities and Exchange Commission filing revealed Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has taken a 9.2 percent stake in the social media giant.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured goods decreased in line with estimates in February.

Traders also kept an eye on developments in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which continues to impact energy prices amid calls for new sanctions on Russia.

Crude oil futures moved higher on Monday, rebounding from recent losses after U.S. President Joe Biden called for a war crimes trial against Russian President Vladimir Putin and said he would seek more sanctions after reported atrocities in Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $4.01 or 4 percent at $103.28 a barrel.

