Higher Open Expected Again For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has climbed higher in seven straight sessions, surging almost 180 points or 7.7 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,185-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a higher open, even though many of the regional bourses are significantly overbought at this point as optimism for an economic recovery continues to buoy the bourses abroad.

The KOSPI finished slightly higher on Monday following gains from the automobile producers and mixed performances from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index added 2.42 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 2,184.29 after trading between 2,174.96 and 2,217.21. Volume was 842.9 million shares worth 12.9 trillion won. There were 444 gainers and 393 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.71 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.39 percent, Hana Financial lost 0.64 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.08 percent, LG Electronics surged 4.82 percent, Lotte Chemical gained 0.52 percent, SK Hynix and S-Oil both added 0.66 percent, POSCO perked 1.00 percent, SK Telecom and KEPCO both fell 0.45 percent, Hyundai Motors jumped 1.80 percent, Kia Motors spiked 2.46 percent and LG Chem and SK Innovation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher again on Monday, extending recent gains and sending the NASDAQ to a record closing high.

The Dow jumped 461.46 points or 1.70 percent to finish at 27,572.44, while the NASDAQ climbed 110.66 points or 1.13 percent to end at 9,924.75 and the S&P 500 added 38.46 points or 1.20 percent to close at 3,232.39.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders remain optimistic about a quick economic recovery as businesses begin to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown. Recent economic data has added to the optimism even as economists warn the recovery will be more gradual than expected.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Monday, weighed down by news about Saudi Arabia's decision to not extend any additional voluntary reduction in crude production. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July ended down $1.36 or 3.4 percent at $38.19 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.