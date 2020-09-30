Higher Open Called For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking more than 25 points or 2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,235-point plateau although it's got a green light for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed, with coronavirus concerns offset by a surge in crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses across the board - particularly from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index tumbled 20.30 points or 1.61 percent to finish at 1,237.04 after trading between 1,236.53 and 1,260.06. Volume was 16.978 billion shares worth 48.983 billion baht. There were 1,132 decliners and 414 gainers, with 347 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info and Bangkok Expressway both shed 1.72 percent, while Thailand Airport dropped 2.59 percent, Asset World plunged 4.37 percent, Bangkok Bank sank 2.04 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical tanked 3.00 percent, BTS Group retreated 1.55 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods declined 1.75 percent, Kasikornbank fell 1.28 percent, Krung Thai Bank slid 1.12 percent, PTT plummeted 3.76 percent, PTT Exploration and Production lost 1.86 percent, Siam Commercial Bank surrendered 2.26 percent, Siam Concrete dipped 0.62 percent, TMB Bank was down 1.11 percent and PTT Global Chemical was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Wednesday, saw some volatility as the day progressed but still ended firmly in the green.

The Dow spiked 329.04 points or 1.20 percent to finish at 27,781.70, while the NASDAQ climbed 82.26 points or 0.74 percent to end at 11,167.51 and the S&P 500 gained 27.53 points or 0.83 percent to close at 3,363.00.

The volatility late in the trading day came amid uncertainty about a potential agreement on a new coronavirus stimulus bill after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans and Democrats remain far apart on a deal.

However, stocks rebounded as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi failed to reach an agreement but indicated talks would continue.

The markets also benefited from some upbeat U.S. economic data, including a report from payroll processor ADP showing private sector jobs surged more than expected in September. The National Association of Realtors also reported that pending home sales jumped to a record high in August.

Crude oil prices rebounded on Wednesday as data showed a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $0.93 or 2.4 percent at $40.22 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will see September results for its business confidence index later today; in August, the index score was 45.7.

