Higher Open Called For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 180 points or 7.5 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,635-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing coronavirus concerns. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, properties and industrials.

For the day, the index soared 67.32 points or 2.62 percent to finish at 2,634.57 after trading between 2,566.09 and 2,647.50. Volume was 1.70 billion shares worth 1.55 billion Singapore dollars. There were 367 gainers and 122 decliners.

Among the actives, Mapletree Commercial Trust skyrocketed 6.63 percent, while CapitaLand Mall Trust surged 6.47 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust soared 5.48 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding spiked 5.32 percent, SembCorp Industries accelerated 4.49 percent, Wilmar International jumped 4.45 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering climbed 4.32 percent, Comfort DelGro gathered 3.97 percent, DBS Group perked 3.01 percent, SingTel advanced 2.92 percent, Genting Singapore gained 2.76 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 2.58 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and Thai Beverage both rose 2.24 percent, CapitaLand increased 2.05 percent, Singapore Exchange lost 1.73 percent, Keppel Corp added 1.25 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust gained 1.21 percent, Singapore Press Holdings rose 0.66 percent and Ascendas REIT was up 0.35 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday and picked up steam as the day progressed, sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow jumped 558.99 points or 2.39 percent to finish at 23,949.76, while the NASDAQ surged 323.32 points or 3.95 percent to end at 8,515.74 and the S&P 500 spiked 84.43 points or 3.06 percent to 2,846.06.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders were heartened about signs of a flattening of the coronavirus curve after officials such as White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently expressed cautious optimism about the pandemic.

Encouraging exports data out of China has also helped ease fears of the pandemic resulting in a deep global recession. Optimism over the upcoming earnings season also provided a lift.

Crude oil prices plummeted Tuesday as mounting concerns about a drop in energy demand due to the virus pandemic outweighed planned output cuts from OPEC and its allies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $2.30 or 10.3 percent at $20.11 a barrel.

