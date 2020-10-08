Higher Open Called For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, advancing almost 115 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 5,040-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on rising oil prices and stimulus optimism in the United States. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Thursday as the financial shares and resource stocks were mostly higher.

For the day, the index gained 34.81 points or 0.70 percent to finish at the daily high of 5,039.14 after trading as low as 5,001.52.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia advanced 0.90 percent, while Bank Mandiri tumbled 1.80 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga collected 0.68 percent, Bank Central Asia rose 0.43 percent, Indosat shed 0.48 percent, Indocement added 0.46 percent, Semen Indonesia spiked 1.85 percent, Astra International soared 2.59 percent, Indofood Suskes climbed 1.40 percent, Astra Agro Lestari rallied 2.89 percent, Aneka Tambang increased 0.70 percent, Vale Indonesia jumped 1.74 percent, Timah gathered 1.43 percent, Bumi Resources sank 1.96 percent and Bank Negara Indonesia was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened higher on Thursday and mostly remained in the green throughout the session, extending gains from the previous day.

The Dow added 122.05 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 28,425.51, while the NASDAQ gained 56.38 points or 0.50 percent to end at 11,420.98 and the S&P 500 rose 27.38 points or 0.80 percent to close at 3,446.83.

The strength on Wall Street reflects continued optimism about a coronavirus stimulus bill following the latest comments from President Donald Trump - who pulled out of negotiations of a new stimulus earlier this week but now says "we have a really good chance of doing something."

On the economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing initial jobless claims came in higher than expected last week.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Thursday due to the impact of Hurricane Delta on crude output in the Gulf of Mexico, and on hopes the U.S. will see some sort of stimulus sometime soon. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November were up $1.24 or 3.1 percent at $41.19 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.