Higher Open Called For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Thursday snapped the three-day losing streak in which it had tumbled more than 75 points or 1.6 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 4,970-point plateau and it' got another green light for Friday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks to expectations for further stimulus. Technology stocks figure to lead the markets higher, although sliding oil prices may weigh. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourse figure to follow suit.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Thursday with gains from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index surged 100.06 points or 2.05 percent to finish at the daily high of 4,970.09 after moving as low as 4,899.00.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia spiked 4.61 percent, while Bank Mandiri accelerated 4.84 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga collected 2.08 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia rallied 2.93 percent, Indosat jumped 4.02 percent, Indocement climbed 3.61 percent, Semen Indonesia surged 4.36 percent, Indofood Suskes rose 0.35 percent, Astra Agro Lestari soared 4.91 percent, Aneka Tambang gained 4.26 percent, Vale Indonesia increased 2.25 percent, Timah perked 3.70 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved higher on Thursday, with the NASDAQ in particular posting standout gains.

The Dow rose 35.20 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 27,816.90, while the NASDAQ surged 159.00 points or 1.42 percent to end at 11,326.51 and the S&P 500 gained 17.80 points or 0.53 percent to close at 3,380.80.

The strength on Wall Street came on optimism that lawmakers will ultimately reach a deal on a new coronavirus relief bill as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continue to work toward a potential agreement.

In economic news, the Labor Department reported a bigger than expected drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. Also, the Commerce Department noted a steep drop in U.S. personal income in August.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Thursday, weighed down by concerns about the outlook for energy demand as reports show new coronavirus cases continued to rise. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended lower by $1.50 or 3.7 percent at $38.72 a barrel.

