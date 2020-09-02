Higher Open Called For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has tracked higher in consecutive trading days soaring almost 75 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 5,310-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on optimism for a global recovery, despite a rising number of coronavirus cases. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the green.

The JCI finished barely higher on Wednesday following gains from the resource stocks, weakness from the financials and a mixed picture from the cement companies.

For the day, the index rose 1.29 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 5,311.97 after trading between 5,295.28 and 5,337.10.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 2.23 percent, while Bank Mandiri shed 0.82 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga lost 0.60 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia collected 0.97 percent, Indosat climbed 1.30 percent, Indocement advanced 0.82 percent, Semen Indonesia tanked 2.73 percent, Indofood Suskes jumped 1.31 percent, Astra Agro Lestari surged 5.77 percent, Aneka Tambang gathered 1.19 percent, Vale Indonesia spiked 1.79 percent and Timah and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks moved higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow surged 454.84 points or 1.59 percent to finish at 29,100.50, while the NASDAQ spiked 116.78 points or 0.98 percent to end at 12,056.44 and the S&P 500 jumped 54.19 points or 1.54 percent to close at 3,580.84.

The continued strength on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum, which has propelled stocks higher over the past several weeks. The NASDAQ and S&P 500 again hit new record highs, while the Dow reached its best levels in over six months.

Traders continue to express optimism about the economy recovering from the coronavirus-induced slowdown, although some analysts have suggested the markets may be getting ahead of themselves.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP noted weaker than expected private sector job growth in August. Also, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book noted economic activity in the U.S. has increased over the past several weeks, but the gains were described as generally modest.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower Wednesday on worries about a drop in gasoline demand and data showing a surge in oil production by OPEC members. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $1.25 or 2.9 percent at $41.51 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.