Higher Open Called For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after it had ended the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 170 points or 3.4 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,155-point plateau and it figures to move higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on hopes for stimulus in the United States, although tech shares are expected to see further profit taking. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished slightly higher on Monday as gains from the food companies were capped by weakness from the cement stocks.

For the day, the index rose 13.94 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 5,157.83 after trading between 5,134.87 and 5,158.68.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 1.81 percent, while Indocement dropped 0.84 percent, Semen Indonesia sank 0.78 percent, Indofood Suskes jumped 1.45 percent, Astra Agro Lestari soared 3.85 percent, Aneka Tambang skidded 1.79 percent, Vale Indonesia fell 0.27 percent, Timah lost 0.63 percent and Bank Mandiri, Bank Negara Indonesia, Indosat and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks moved mostly higher on Monday, although the tech-heavy NASDAQ ended in the red.

The Dow jumped 357.94 points or 1.30 percent to finish at 27,791.44, while the NASDAQ slid 42.64 points or 0.39 percent to end at 10,968.36 and the S&P 500 rose 9.19 points or 0.27 percent to close at 3,360.47.

The strength on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump signed executive orders aimed at extending coronavirus relief to Americans after lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on a new coronavirus relief package.

Concerns about rising tensions between the U.S. and China also helped to keep buying interest somewhat subdued on the day.

Crude oil prices climbed higher Monday as optimism about energy demand rose after solid factory data from China and hopes for virus-related stimulus in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up $0.72 or 1.7 percent at $41.94 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will release June data for retail sales later today; in May, sales plummeted 20.6 percent on year.

