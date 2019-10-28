Higher Open Called For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after it had ended the 10-day winning streak in which it had soared almost 310 points or 5.1 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,265-point plateau and it may see additional support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm on continued optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index gained 13.04 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 6,265.38 after trading between 6,243.35 and 6,278.16.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia skidded 1.34 percent, while Bank Central Asia collected 0.08 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia shed 0.64 percent, Indocement dropped 0.99 percent, Semen Indonesia soared 3.39 percent, Indofood Suskes jumped 1.99 percent, United Tractors climbed 1.18 percent, Bumi Resources skyrocketed 15.12 percent, Aneka Tambang plummeted 4.19 percent, Vale Indonesia sank 1.11 percent, Timah fell 1.08 percent and Bank Mandiri, Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Indosat were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 touching a record closing high.

The Dow added 132.66 points or 0.49 percent to end at 27,090.72, while the NASDAQ gained 82.87 points or 1.01 percent to 8,325.99 and the S&P 500 rose 16.87 points or 0.56 percent to 3,039.42.

The strength on Wall Street came amid continued optimism about U.S.-China trade talks as well as news that the European Union has granted the U.K.'s request for a Brexit deadline extension. The move by the EU, which delays Brexit until January 31, was widely expected but still removes the risk of a damaging no-deal split on Thursday.

The end of a 40-day strike at auto giant General Motors (GM) added to the positive sentiment, as members of the United Auto Workers union approved a new four-year contract.

Crude oil prices retreated on Monday, snapping a four-day winning streak on worries about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.85 or 1.5 percent at $55.81 a barrel.

