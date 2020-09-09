Higher Open Called For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market turned lower again on Wednesday, one day after snapping the four-day losing streak in which it had declined more than 550 points or 2.2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 24,620-point plateau although it's expected to see renewed support on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with bargain hunting on the menu - especially among the technology and oil stocks, which were hammered in recent days. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Wednesday as losses from the financials and oil and insurance companies were offset by mixed performances from the properties and casinos.

For the day, the index lost 155.41 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 24,468.93 after trading between 24,213.36 and 24,520.92.

Among the actives, China Mengniu Dairy plummeted 3.99 percent, while Hong Kong & China Gas surged 2.50 percent, Sino Land soared 2.24 percent, China Life Insurance plunged 2.13 percent, CNOOC tanked 1.81 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tumbled 1.72 percent, China Resources Land skidded 1.67 percent, Techtronic Industries spiked 1.33 percent, Galaxy Entertainment retreated 1.12 percent, Wharf Real Estate jumped 1.11 percent, Tencent Holdings declined 0.88 percent, AAC Technologies climbed 0.85 percent, WH Group gathered 0.77 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China surrendered 0.68 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical sank 0.64 percent, New World Development dropped 0.63 percent, China Mobile perked Sands China advanced 0.46 percent, Ping An Insurance shed 0.43 percent, AIA Group lost 0.18 percent, CITIC eased 0.15 percent, Power Assets rose 0.12 percent and BOC Hong Kong was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks opened sharply higher on Wednesday and stayed that way throughout the trading day.

The Dow spiked 439.58 points or 1.60 percent to finish at 27,940.47, while the NASDAQ jumped 293.87 points or 2.71 percent to end at 11,141.56 and the S&P 500 climbed 67.12 points or 2.01 percent to close at 3,398.96.

The rebound on Wall Street came as some traders picked up stocks at reduced levels following the recent sell-off. Technology stocks showed a substantial rebound - especially Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN).

Gold stocks moved sharply higher, along with chemical, housing and retail stocks.

Crude oil prices surged higher on Wednesday, rebounding sharply from heavy selling a session earlier. Up from a three-month low, West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for October ended up $1.29 or 3.5 percent at $38.05 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.