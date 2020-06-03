Higher Open Called For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, rising more than 1,330 points or 5.7 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,325-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after data supported optimism for economic recovery following the shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the green.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the properties and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index jumped 329.68 points or 1.37 percent to finish at 24,325.62 after trading between 24,219.96 and 24,364.01.

Among the actives, AIA Group skyrocketed 5.33 percent, while CNOOC surged 4.60 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) soared 3.49 percent, BOC Hong Kong spiked 2.84 percent, China Life Insurance collected 2.65 percent, Techtronic Industries accelerated 2.20 percent, China Mengniu Dairy jumped 2.07 percent, Ping An Insurance climbed 2.04 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical plummeted 1.95 percent, CITIC gathered 1.54 percent, WH Group perked 1.53 percent, Power Assets dropped 1.01 percent, New World Development advanced 0.95 percent, Tencent Holdings added 0.51 percent, AAC Technologies gained 0.48 percent, Hang Lung Properties rose 0.35 percent, China Resources Land lost 0.31 percent, Sands China fell 0.16 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rose 0.15 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Galaxy Entertainment and China Mobile were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Wednesday, sending the major averages to fresh multi-month closing highs.

The Dow surged 527.24 points or 2.05 percent to finish at 26,269.89, while the NASDAQ advanced 74.54 points or 0.78 percent to end at 9,682.91 and the S&P 500 jumped 42.05 points or 1.36 percent to close at 3,122.87.

The continued strength on Wall Street came as new economic data added to investor optimism for a quick recovery, including a report from payroll processor ADP showing the pace of private sector job losses slowed more than expected in May.

A separate report from the Institute for Supply Management also showed the pace of contraction in the service sector slowed more than expected.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday on reports that OPEC will likely extend production cuts by another month. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $0.48 or 1.3 percent at $37.29 a barrel, the best closing level for a front-month contract since March 6.

