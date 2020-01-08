Higher Open Called For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after it had snapped the two-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 320 points or 1.2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 28,085-point plateau although if figures to open in the green again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares and insurance companies.

For the day, the index fell 234.14 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 28,087.92 after trading between 27,857.73 and 28,198.61.

Among the actives, China Life Insurance plummeted 2.47 percent, while WH Group surged 2.20 percent, Techtronic Industries plunged 2.19 percent, AIA Group tumbled 1.76 percent, CITIC sank 1.31 percent, Ping An Insurance skidded 1.23 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 1.18 percent, AAC Technologies retreated 1.09 percent, Tencent Holdings declined 0.93 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) shed 0.84 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical lost 0.67 percent, Sands China fell 0.53 percent, New World Development slid 0.57 percent, BOC Hong Kong dipped 0.19 percent, Galaxy Entertainment added 0.17 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas eased 0.13 percent, China Mobile rose 0.08 percent and Hang Lung Properties and CNOOC were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Wednesday and saw further upside as the day progressed.

The Dow added 161.41 points or 0.56 percent to 28,745.09, while the NASDAQ gained 60.66 points or 0.67 percent to 9.129.24 and the S&P 500 rose 15.87 points or 0.49 percent to 3,253.05.

Buying interest picked up as President Donald Trump delivered a statement responding to last night's attack by Iran, indicating the U.S. would hit Iran with new sanctions but not respond militarily.

The markets also benefited from the release of a report from payroll processor ADP showing much stronger than expected private sector job growth in December.

Crude oil prices declined sharply to four-week lows on Wednesday as worries about U.S.-Iran tensions eased a bit and official data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February slipped $3.09 or 4.9 percent at $59.61 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.