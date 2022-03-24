Higher Open Called For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Thursday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had spiked more than 930 points or 4.3 percent. The Hang Seng now sits just beneath the 21,950-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher on continued upward momentum following heavy selling earlier this month. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Thursday as the property stocks and technology companies were mostly in the red.

For the day, the index tumbled 208.13 points or 0.94 percent to finish at 21,945.95 after trading between 21,900.13 and 22,231.67.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies tanked 4.44 percent, while AIA Group fell 0.54 percent, Alibaba Group declined 3.23 percent, Alibaba Health Info dropped 1.18 percent, ANTA Sports spiked 3.88 percent, China Life Insurance slid 0.49 percent, China Mengniu Dairy gained 1.20 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 0.54 percent, China Resources Land lost 0.82 percent, CITIC increased 0.60 percent, CNOOC added 1.37 percent, Country Garden plummeted 6.93 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical jumped 1.96 percent, ENN Energy surged 6.54 percent, Galaxy Entertainment improved 0.87 percent, Hang Lung Properties advanced 1.39 percent, Henderson Land sank 0.90 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas climbed 1.46 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.65 percent, JD.com tumbled 4.13 percent, Li Ning rallied 2.75 percent, Longfor retreated 2.53 percent, Meituan plunged 5.89 percent, New World Development was up 0.47 percent, Techtronic Industries slumped 0.84 percent, Xiaomi Corporation skidded 1.89 percent and WuXi Biologics soared 6.28 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher and picked up steam as the day progressed, erasing losses from the previous session.

The Dow spiked 349.44 points or 1.02 percent to finish at 34,707.94, while the NASDAQ jumped 269.23 points or 1.93 percent to end at 14,191.84 and the S&P 500 climbed 63.92 points or 1.43 percent to close at 4,520.16.

The support om Wall Street came as express some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

Traders also kept an eye on developments out of Europe, where President Joe Biden is meeting with U.S. allies in Brussels. The Biden administration has imposed additional sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, targeting dozens of Russian defense companies, 328 members of the Russian State Duma, and the head of Russia's largest financial institution.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in over 50 years in the week ended March 19. Also, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods tumbled more than expected in February

Crude oil prices showed a notable move to the downside on Thursday after Iran hinted it may be close to getting a new nuclear deal with the U.S. via negotiations in Europe. West Texas Intermediate Crude for May delivery tumbled $2.59 or 2.3 percent to $112.34 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.