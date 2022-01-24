Higher Open Called For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Monday ended the three-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 850 points or 3.6 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,650-point plateau although it's looking at a green light for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher, with bargain hunting expected after recent heavy losses. The European markets were sharply lower and the U.S. bourses moved higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the technology stocks and casinos, while the oil companies were up and the properties were mixed.

For the day, the index plunged 309.09 points or 1.24 percent to finish at 24,656.46 after trading between 24,570.87 and 24,795.54.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies slumped 0.95 percent, while AIA Group sank 0.84 percent, Alibaba Group plummeted 6.29 percent, Alibaba Health Info stumbled 1.30 percent, ANTA Sports skidded 1.38 percent, China Life Insurance lost 0.43 percent, China Mengniu Dairy increased 0.42 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 0.49 percent, China Resources Land was up 0.52 percent, CITIC gathered 0.68 percent, CNOOC improved 0.75 percent, Country Garden fell 0.31 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical tumbled 3.34 percent, Galaxy Entertainment dropped 0.65 percent, JD.com plunged 5.55 percent, Hang Lung Properties weakened 1.19 percent, Henderson Land jumped 1.15 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rose 0.16 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.43 percent, Li Ning surrendered 2.58 percent, Longfor climbed 1.11 percent, Meituan and WuXi Biologics both declined 2.18 percent, New World Development advanced 1.10 percent, Techtronic Industries retreated 1.48 percent and Xiaomi Corporation tanked 3.81 percent.

The lead from Wall Street ends up being positive as a late rally erased the deep losses that otherwise permeated the session.

The Dow climbed 99.13 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 34,364.50, while the NASDAQ gained 86.21 points or 0.63 percent to close at 13,855.13 and the S&P 500 rose 12.19 points or 0.28 percent to end at 4,410.13.

The stunning turnaround came as traders went bargain hunting following recent weakness on Wall Street, with some analysts describing the sell-off as overdone.

Concerns about tightening monetary policy continued to weigh on the markets early in the session ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The Fed is scheduled to begin a two-day meeting later today, with the latest monetary policy decision due Wednesday afternoon. While the Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged, the accompanying statement could hint at the first rate hike as early as the next meeting in March.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply Monday amid rising fears the Federal Reserve might resort to aggressive monetary tightening. A firm dollar also weighed on oil prices on rising tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March dropped $1.83 or 2.2 percent at $83.31 a barrel.

