Higher Open Anticipated For Thai Shares

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Tuesday snapped the three-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 30 points or 1.9 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just shy of the 1,520-point plateau and it's likely to bounce higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive as investors continue to look for bargains after last week's heavy selling. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The SET finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, energy producers and cement companies.

For the day, the index advanced 23.32 points or 1.56 percent to finish at 1,519.38 after trading between 1,499.21 and 1,520.10. Volume was 17.778 billion shares worth 58.698 billion baht. There were 1,085 gainers and 565 decliners, with 384 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info climbed 1.46 percent, while Thailand Airport added 0.71 percent, Asset World accelerated 3.70 percent, Banpu soared 4.57 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.70 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical spiked 2.46 percent, Bangkok Expressway advanced 0.93 percent, BTS Group gained 3.20 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods surged 5.36 percent, Kasikornbank rose 0.36 percent, Krung Thai Bank increased 0.63 percent, PTT perked 0.58 percent, PTT Exploration and Production fell 0.40 percent, PTT Global Chemical jumped 5.05 percent, Siam Commercial Bank gathered 2.06 percent, Siam Concrete was up 1.68 percent and TMB Bank added 0.71 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved sharply higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session after last week's selloff.

The Dow jumped 407.82 points or 1.44 percent to end at 28,807.63, while the NASDAQ surged 194.57 points or 2.10 percent to 9,467.57 and the S&P 500 climbed 48.67 points or 1.50 percent to 3,297.59.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders seem to expect China to announce additional stimulus measures to boost the economy amid the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus has now claimed 425 lives and infected more than 20,000 people in mainland China, with efforts to contain the outbreak expected to stifle the Chinese economy.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured goods spiked by more than anticipated in December.

Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled lower on Tuesday, weighed by concerns over the outlook for energy demand amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak in China. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures ended down $0.50 or 1 percent at $49.61 a barrel.

Closer to home, the central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting later today and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is expected to trim its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, from 1.25 percent to 1.00 percent.

