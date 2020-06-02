Higher Open Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has tracked higher in consecutive trading days, advancing more than 180 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,125-point plateau and it may see additional support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains upbeat on continued optimism for economic recovery as business reopen following the coronavirus-induced shutdown. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are predicted to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index added 48.91 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 11,127.93 after trading between 11,102.97 and 11,170.49.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial was up 0.25 percent, while Mega Financial and First Financial both collected 0.65 percent, CTBC Financial gathered 1.25 percent, Fubon Financial increased 1.06 percent, E Sun Financial jumped 1.85 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.34 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation climbed 1.28 percent, Hon Hai Precision advanced 1.18 percent, Largan Precision gained 0.49 percent, Catcher Technology rose 0.23 percent, MediaTek soared 5.09 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 0.60 percent, Asia Cement added 0.68 percent and Taiwan Cement increased 0.46 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Tuesday, sending the major averages to fresh multi-month closing highs.

The Dow jumped 267.63 points or 1.05 percent to finish at 25,742.65, while the NASDAQ added 56.33 points or 0.59 percent to end at 9,608.38 and the S&P 500 rose 25.09 points or 0.82 percent to close at 3,080.82.

The strength on Wall Street extended a recent upward trend amid optimism about an economic recovery as businesses reopen.

Traders have largely ignored the mass protests across the country in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. The protests have turned violent in many instances, but traders appear to believe that the unrest will be curtailed before having any meaningful impact on the economy.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday amid expectations the OPEC-led productions cuts will be extended. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $1.37 or 4 percent at $36.81 a barrel, the highest close since March.

