Higher Open Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market rebounded strongly on Monday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 80 points or 0.8 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 10,570-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on stimulus expectations and hopes that the U.S. economy will soon be re-opened. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index soared 219.91 points or 2.13 percent to finish at 10,567.27 after trading between 10,407.49 and 10,578.96.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial increased 2.56 percent, while Mega Financial added 1.77 percent, CTBC Financial gained 2.42 percent, Fubon Financial collected 2.30 percent, First Financial rose 1.94 percent, E Sun Financial was up 1.95 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company advanced 1.36 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation jumped 1.57 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed 1.49 percent, Largan Precision accelerated 3.21 percent, Catcher Technology gathered 2.51 percent, MediaTek soared 6.74 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 2.50 percent, Asia Cement added 1.32 percent and Taiwan Cement was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Monday, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow added 358.51 points or 1.51 percent to end at 24,133.78, while the NASDAQ gained 95.64 points or 1.11 percent to 8,730.16 and the S&P 500 rose 41.74 points or 1.47 percent to 2,878.48.

The strength on Wall Street came after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans for a phased reopening of his state's economy. Cuomo suggested the first phase, which involves low risk businesses in the manufacturing and construction sectors, could begin shortly after New York's stay-at-home order expires on May 15.

Buying interest was also generated amid optimism about additional stimulus ahead of Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings later this week.

Crude oil prices tanked on Monday amid mounting fears that production cuts might not be enough to counter the huge fall in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $4.16 or 24.6 percent at $12.78 a barrel.

