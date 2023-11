Higher Open Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market headed south again on Friday, one day after halting the two-day slide in which it had slumped almost 75 points or 1.2 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 6,810-point plateau although it's likely to rebound again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher on renewed optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financials and cement companies, while the resource stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index shed 28.97 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 6,809.26.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.59 percent, while Bank Mandiri retreated 1.70 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia fell 0.37 percent, Bank Central Asia tumbled 1.94 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia plunged 2.40 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison tanked 2.13 percent, Indocement surrendered 2.08 percent, Semen Indonesia declined 1.57 percent, United Tractors advanced 0.98 percent, Astra International added 0.43 percent, Astra Agro Lestari slid 0.36 percent, Aneka Tambang stumbled 1.81 percent, Vale Indonesia slumped 1.28 percent, Timah sank 0.75 percent, Bumi Resources gained 0.94 percent and Indofood Suskes, Energi Mega Persada and Bank Negara Indonesia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Friday and continued to advance as the day progressed, ending near session highs.

The Dow surged 391.20 points or 1.15 percent to finish at 34,283.10, while the NASDAQ rallied 276.71 points or 2.05 percent to end at 13,798.11 and the S&P 500 jumped 67.89 points or 1.56 percent to close at 4,415.24. For the week, the NASDAQ shot up 2.4 percent, the S&P 500 rose 1.3 percent and the Dow climbed 0.7 percent.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders shrugged off concerns about the outlook for interest rates sparked by remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday. Powell said the Fed is unsure rates are at a restrictive level to bring inflation down to 2 percent and warned the central bank would not hesitate to resume raising rates.

Despite Powell's comments, CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently still suggests the Fed is likely to leave interest rates over the next several months before cutting rates in mid-2024.

Stocks initially benefited from a pullback by treasury yields, which surged in afternoon trading on Thursday following a disappointing 30-year bond auction as well as Powell's comments. But the major averages continued to advance over the even though yields rebounded.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Friday, but the most active oil futures contract still suffered a third weekly loss as the disruption threats continued to fade. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $1.43 or 1.9 percent at $77.17 a barrel. WTI crude futures shed more than 4 percent in the week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.