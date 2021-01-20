Higher Open Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 60 points or 0.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,430-point plateau although it's expected to add to its winnings on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism following the inauguration of former Vice President Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following large gains from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index spiked 107.90 points or 1.71 percent to finish at 6,429.76 after trading between 6,299.39 and 6,440.80.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia advanced 0.90 percent, while Bank Mandiri surged 5.73 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga climbed 1.52 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia accelerated 3.21 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia jumped 5.84 percent, Indosat rallied 2.64 percent, Indocement eased 0.16 percent, Semen Indonesia added 0.40 percent, United Tractors rose 0.19 percent, Indofood Suskes sank 0.74 percent, Astra Agro Lestari gained 0.85 percent, Aneka Tambang skyrocketed 17.71 percent, Vale Indonesia soared 11.76 percent, Timah spiked 12.81 percent, Bumi Resources plummeted 6.61 percent and Bank Central Asia and Astra International were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened higher and picked up steam as the day progressed, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow spiked 257.86 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 31,188.38, while the NASDAQ surged 260.07 points or 1.97 percent to end at 13,457.25 and the S&P 500 jumped 52.94 points or 1.39 percent to close at 3,851.85.

The rally on Wall Street was fueled by Biden's inauguration. The former VP has called for additional stimulus and an accelerated coronavirus vaccine rollout, which has helped offset concerns about higher taxes and increased regulation under a Democratic administration.

The president is expected to sign several executive orders shortly after taking office, including orders to rejoin the Paris climate agreement and end former President Donald Trump's Muslim travel ban as well as the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border well.

The spike by the tech-heavy NASDAQ was partly due to a sharp increase by shares of Netflix (NFLX) after the video streaming giant reached a record closing high after reporting strong fourth quarter subscriber growth.

Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday amid hopes the Biden administration will step up stimulus to boost growth, leading to increased demand for energy. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures contracts for February ended up $0.26 or 0.5 percent at $53.24 a barrel on expiration day.

Closer to home, the central bank in Indonesia will conclude its monetary policy meeting later today and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.75 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.