Higher Open Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market headed south again on Tuesday, one day after it had ended the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 60 points or 0.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,320-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on hopes for improved coronavirus vaccine rollout and additional stimulus. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index dropped 67.98 points or 1.06 percent to finish at 6,321.86 after trading between 6,288.98 and 6,434.84.

Among the actives, Bank Mandiri collected 0.72 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga tanked 2.46 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia dropped 1.19 percent, Bank Central Asia fell 0.35 percent, Indosat dropped 0.87 percent, Semen Indonesia tumbled 1.98 percent, Indofood Suskes lost 0.73 percent, United Tractors plunged 2.90 percent, Astra Agro Lestari added 0.65 percent, Aneka Tambang cratered6.87 percent, Vale Indonesia plummeted 4.03 percent, Timah sank 6.88 percent, Bumi Resources surrendered 6.92 percent and Astra International, Bank Rakyat Indonesia, Bank Danamon Indonesia and Indocement were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, butting into last week's losses.

The Dow added 116.26 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 30,930.52, while the NASDAQ spiked 198.68 points or 1.53 percent to end at 13,197.18 and the S&P 500 gained 30.66 points or 0.81 percent to close at 3,798.91.

The markets benefited from continued optimism about additional stimulus as well as a faster rollout of coronavirus vaccines under incoming President Joe Biden, who is set to take office later today.

Traders kept an eye on remarks from Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen, who called for additional stimulus to address the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, arguing the government needs to act big.

In corporate news, a drop by shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) limited the upside for the Dow after the financial giant slumped by 2.3 percent despite reporting better than expected Q4 results. Bank of America (BAC) also sank after reporting better than expected Q4 earnings but missed on revenue.

Crude oil prices rose Tuesday, riding the dollar's weakness and expectations of more economic stimulus in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up $0.62 or 1.2 percent at $52.98 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.