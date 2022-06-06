Higher Open Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had climbed almost 270 points or 2.4 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 7,100-point plateau although it's likely to rebound again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild support thanks to bargain hunting and supported by crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were modestly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and resource stocks, while the food and cement companies offered support.

For the day, the index retreated 86.38 points or 1.20 percent to finish at 7,096.58 after trading between 7,056.17 and 7,194.54.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia skidded 1.17 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia slumped 0.56 percent, Bank Central Asia declined 1.97 percent, Bank Mandiri lost 0.61 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia sank 1.97 percent, Indosat plunged 5.58 percent, Indocement climbed 1.02 percent, Semen Indonesia strengthened 1.41 percent, Indofood Suskes soared 3.75 percent, United Tractors stumbled 1.30 percent, Astra International was down 1.03 percent, Energi Mega Persada surged 3.54 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations dropped 0.86 percent, Astra Agro Lestari shed 0.63 percent, Aneka Tambang surrendered 2.00 percent, Vale Indonesia fell 0.65 percent, Timah tanked 3.02 percent, Bumi Resources tumbled 1.75 percent and Bank CIMB Niaga was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up positive as the major averages opened sharply higher on Monday but faded throughout the session, although they still managed to finish with mild gains.

The Dow added 16.08 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 32,915.78, while the NASDAQ gained 48.64 points or 0.40 percent to close at 12,061.37 and the S&P 500 rose 12.89 points or 0.31 percent to end at 4,121.43.

The early strength on Wall Street came as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels following the sharp pullback last Friday.

Strength in overseas markets has carried over on to Wall Street amid reports of a possible U.S. tariff cut on Chinese goods.

But traders may be reluctant to take long positions ahead of consumer price inflation data due out later in the week. The numbers will be in the spotlight as traders focus on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening.

Crude oil futures pared early gains and settled lower on Monday after Saudi Arabia substantially raised crude prices for July. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended lower by $0.37 or 0.3 percent at $118.50 after climbing to $121 a barrel earlier in the session.

