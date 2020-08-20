Higher Open Anticipated For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has tracked lower in consecutive trading days, sliding more than 570 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 24,800-point plateau although it may halt its slide on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with a bounce from technology stocks expected to lead the way higher. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financials, properties, insurance companies and casinos.

For the day, the index retreated 387.52 points or 1.54 percent to finish at 24,791.39 after trading between 24,621.32 and 25,055.35.

Among the actives, China Mengniu Dairy plummeted 3.66 percent, while AIA Group plunged 3.28 percent, CITIC tanked 3.13 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China tumbled 2.73 percent, China Mobile skidded 2.12 percent, China Life Insurance and New World Development both retreated 2.08 percent, WH Group declined 1.74 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical surrendered 1.51 percent, Henderson Land sank 1.49 percent, AAC Technologies climbed 1.47 percent, BOC Hong Kong dropped 1.34 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) shed 1.13 percent, Ping An Insurance lost 1.12 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas fell 1.08 percent, Techtronic Industries added 0.97 percent, Galaxy Entertainment slid 0.85 percent, Tencent Holdings rose 0.40 percent, Sands China dipped 0.16 percent and CNOOC rose 0.11 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Thursday, shaking off an early soft open to finish in the green.

The Dow added 46.85 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 27,739.73, while the NASDAQ jumped 118.49 points or 1.06 percent to 11,264.95 and the S&P 500 rose 10.66 points or 0.32 percent to close at 3,385.51.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street was largely among technology stocks, including semiconductor giant Intel (INTC), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), and Netflix (NFLX).

Stocks initially moved lower following a Labor Department report showing an unexpected increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as the negative sentiment was partly offset by news that China and the U.S. have agreed to hold new trade talks in the coming days.

Crude oil prices sputtered on Thursday on concerns over demand recovery due to the resurgence of the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures rose 2 cents or 0.04 percent to $42.76 a barrel.

