Higher Open Anticipated For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 780 points or 3.1 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,300-point plateau although it may see mild support at Monday's open.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a higher open on bargain hunting, although an increase in Covid-19 cases may limit the upside. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and oil and insurance companies, while the property sector offered mild support.

For the day, the index dropped 178.82 points or 0.73 percent to finish at 24,301.38 after trading between 23,895.03 and 24,317.72.

Among the actives, CNOOC plummeted 4.64 percent, while China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) plunged 2.85 percent, CITIC tanked 2.74 percent, Wharf Real Estate surged 2.68 percent, Hang Lung Properties soared 2.47 percent, China Life Insurance tumbled 1.84 percent, Galaxy Entertainment spiked 1.78 percent, New World Development accelerated 1.54 percent, Techtronic Industries jumped 1.37 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical skidded 1.15 percent, BOC Hong Kong retreated 1.03 percent, China Mengniu Dairy declined 1.00 percent, China Mobile surrendered 0.91 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China sank 0.78 percent, Sands China dropped 0.76 percent, WH Group shed 0.74 percent, AAC Technologies lost 0.71 percent, Power Assets fell 0.67 percent, Ping An Insurance slid 0.62 percent, Tencent Holdings dipped 0.32 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas added 0.16 percent and AIA Group rose 0.07 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Friday, recovering from heavy selling a day earlier.

The Dow jumped 477.34 points or 1.90 percent to finish at 25,605.54, while the NASDAQ advanced 96.08 points or 1.01 percent to end at 9,588.81 and the S&P 500 climbed 39.21 points or 1.31 percent to close at 3,041.31. For the week, the Dow shed 5.6 percent, the NASDAQ lost 2.3 percent and the S&P fell 4.8 percent.

Bargain hunting contributed to the strength on Wall Street as traders looked to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels. The steep drop on Thursday marked the worst day for the markets since the sell-off seen as worries about the coronavirus began to escalate in March.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the University of Michigan noted a continued rebound in U.S. consumer sentiment in June. Also, the Labor Department reported a bigger than expected jump in U.S. import prices in May.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Friday for their first weekly loss in seven weeks as uncertainty about energy demand amid worries about the global growth outlook weighed. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended down $0.08 or 0.2 percent at $36.26 a barrel.

