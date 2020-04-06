Higher Open Anticipated For Hong Kong Shares

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last eight trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had accelerated almost 1,850 points or 8.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 23,750-point plateau and it's predicted to open in the green again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on optimism that the Covid-19 curve may finally be flattening. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian markets are also tipped to open in the green.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index surged 513.01 points or 2.21 percent to finish at 23,749.12 after trading between 23,271.47 and 23,832.93.

Among the actives, Techtronic Industries surged 5.06 percent, while AAC Technologies soared 4.90 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas spiked 4.75 percent, Galaxy Entertainment accelerated 4.51 percent, CNOOC jumped 3.86 percent, New World Development climbed 3.31 percent, BOC Hong Kong gathered 2.84 percent, China Life Insurance perked 2.65 percent, WH Group advanced 2.61 percent, Sands China added 2.38 percent, China Mobile gained 2.23 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 2.04 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical and China Resources Land both increased 1.57 percent, CITIC picked up 1.45 percent, Tencent Holdings strengthened 1.33 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.97 percent and Ping An Insurance an AIA Group both were up 0.93 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened higher on Monday and picked up steam as the day progressed.

The Dow surged 1,627.46 points or 7.73 percent to 22,679.99, while the NASDAQ soared 540.15 points or 7.33 percent to 7,913.24 and the S&P 500 spiked 175.03 points or 7.03 percent to end at 2,663.68.

The rally on Wall Street came as the reported death tolls in some of the world's coronavirus hot spots showed signs of easing over the weekend. The number of coronavirus-related deaths in New York State fell to 594 on Sunday from 630 on Saturday, reflecting the first daily decrease.

Reports of decreases in the number of new infections and deaths in European countries like Italy and Spain also generated positive sentiment.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday after moving up in the previous two sessions due to the postponement of a meeting between leading oil producers. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for June ended down $2.26 or 8 percent at $26.08 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.