Higher Open Anticipated For Hong Kong Shares

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had accelerated more than 375 points or 1.4 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 27,870-point plateau and it's looking at another green light again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for overall trade and economy. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian markets are tipped to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financials, properties and oil companies.

For the day, the index climbed 70.85 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 27,871.35 after trading between 27,740.66 and 27,959.52.

Among the actives, Wharf Real Estate surged 2.80 percent, while China Mobile soared 2.40 percent, Galaxy Entertainment plummeted 1.85 percent, China Resources Land spiked 1.50 percent, AAC Technologies tumbled 1.44 percent, Sands China skidded 1.12 percent, New World Development accelerated 0.96 percent, China Mengniu Dairy gathered 0.95 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 0.88 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties advanced 0.77 percent, CITIC added 0.59 percent, WH Group gained 0.52 percent, China Life Insurance rose 0.47 percent, BOC Hong Kong increased 0.37 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.34 percent, AIA Group lost 0.31 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical was up 0.22 percent, Ping An Insurance fell 0.22 percent, CNOOC and Techtronic Industries both added 0.16 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rose 0.13 percent, Tencent Holdings eased 0.11 percent and Sino Land and Hang Seng Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks extended recent gains, pushing the major averages up to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 78.13 points or 0.28 percent to 28,455.09, while the NASDAQ gained 37.74 points or 0.42 percent to 8,924.96 and the S&P 500 rose 15.85 points or 0.49 percent to 3,221.22. For the week, the Dow rose 1.1 percent, the NASDAQ added 2.2 percent and the S&P gained 1.7 percent.

The markets continue to rise on news that the U.S. and China have reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal, which has eliminated considerable uncertainty for the markets. There's also optimism that economic growth could accelerate after the deal is enacted.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth in Q3 was unrevised from the previous estimate, while a separate report noted an acceleration in the pace of personal income growth in November.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Friday as data from Baker Hughes showed a sharp increase in rig count in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended down $0.74 or 1.2 percent at $60.44 a barrel.

