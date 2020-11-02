Higher Open Anticipated For Hong Kong Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the four-day slide in which it had tumbled more than 810 points or 3.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 24,460-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to solid economic data and support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financials, properties and casinos.

For the day, the index spiked 352.59 points or 1.46 percent to finish at 24,460.01 after trading between 24,232.66 and 24,486.02.

Among the actives, Techtronic Industries skyrocketed 4.93 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China surged 3.90 percent, China Mengniu Dairy soared 3.84 percent, Galaxy Entertainment spiked 3.03 percent, China Mobile accelerated 2.97 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rallied 2.66 percent, CITIC jumped 2.35 percent, WH Group plunged 2.30 percent, Sands China climbed 1.66 percent, Hengan International tumbled 1.58 percent, Alibaba Group gathered 1.57 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties skidded 1.51 percent, Wharf Real Estate perked 1.51 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical retreated 1.47 percent, New World Development declined 1.22 percent, Power Assets surrendered 0.88 percent, China Resources Land sank 0.79 percent, BOC Hong Kong advanced 0.47 percent, Xiaomi Corporation added 0.45 percent, AIA Group gained 0.41 percent, WuXi Biologics dropped 0.37 percent, Henderson Land shed 0.36 percent, Ping An Insurance lost 0.31 percent, China Life Insurance fell 0.24 percent, CNOOC slid 0.14 percent, AAC Technologies rose 0.12 percent and Hong Kong & China Gas was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Monday and remained mostly in the green throughout the trading day, cutting into losses from last week.

The Dow jumped 423.45 points or 1.60 percent to finish at 26,925.05, while the NASDAQ added 46.02 points or 0.42 percent to end at 10,957.61 and the S&P 500 rose 40.28 points or 1.23 percent to close at 3,310.24.

The rebound on Wall Street came as traders went bargain hunting, looking to pick up stocks at reduced levels following last week's carnage.

In economic news, the Institute For Supply Management said growth in U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated more than expected in October. Also, the Commerce Department said construction spending in the U.S. increased less than expected in September.

The upside was somewhat limited, however, by caution ahead of tomorrow's presidential election.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher on Monday as strong economic data from the United States, China and Europe helped to ease concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $1.02 or 2.8 percent at $36.81 a barrel.

