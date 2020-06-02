Higher oil prices, recovery hopes lift TSX at open

June 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as energy stocks gained on higher oil prices, with sentiment also supported by hopes for an economic recovery from a coronavirus-fueled slump.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 87.17 points, or 0.57%, at 15,323.38.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.