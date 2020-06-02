Higher oil prices, recovery hopes lift TSX at open

US Markets

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as energy stocks gained on higher oil prices, with sentiment also supported by hopes for an economic recovery from a coronavirus-fueled slump.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 87.17 points, or 0.57%, at 15,323.38.

