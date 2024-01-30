Higher oil prices kept Mexico from triggering hedge payout

Adds detail in paragraphs 2-5

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's government did not execute its traditional oil hedging program last year due to relatively higher crude prices, a senior finance official said on Tuesday.

For years, the Mexican oil hedge has been of keen interest to the global energy market given its size and ability to move markets.

"Oil prices remained at a level where oil hedges were effectively not executed, which is good news," Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio told reporters at a press conference.

Latin America's No. 2 economy has for years contracted oil hedges to protect public finances from a sudden fall in crude prices, but the government has not disclosed the details of these contracts in recent years, arguing it could make them more expensive.

Mexican crude oil exports averaged some $68.7 per barrel last year, according to official figures.

Historically, officials have said the hedging program has cost between $1 billion to $1.2 billion annually.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.