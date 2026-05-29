Higher-for-Longer Interest Rates Are Turning Berkshire Hathaway's Cash Hoard Into an Earnings Engine.

Key Points

Before he retired at the end of 2025, Warren Buffett was letting cash pile up on Berkshire Hathaway's balance sheet.

Successor Greg Abel allowed the cash level to rise even further, a sign that he's having trouble finding investments.

While Berkshire Hathaway could probably make more money if that cash were invested, it is still earning the company interest.

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Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) is an unusual company. Technically a finance business, thanks to its large insurance operations, it is operated as a conglomerate, owning a shockingly diverse portfolio of businesses and even a portfolio of common stocks. Cash is also a key part of the equation, with the current balance sitting at nearly $400 billion. That's a big plus today.

What does cash do for Berkshire Hathaway?

For decades, former CEO Warren Buffett managed Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, successfully buying and selling assets to the benefit of shareholders. His successor, Greg Abel, now oversees the portfolio. But like Buffett, who helped train him, Abel isn't inclined to buy just for the sake of buying.

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Both have something of a value bias, and with the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) trading near all-time highs, it is hard to find attractive businesses to buy. When there's nothing worth buying, Buffett and now Abel allow cash to accumulate on the balance sheet. So, from one perspective, the company is building a cash hoard to use when investment opportunities finally become available. That could happen during the next bear market, which will eventually come.

When interest rates were hovering at historically low levels, holding cash was a purely strategic decision because it generated little interest income. But interest rates are higher today, with the Federal Reserve's target set at 3.5% to 3.75%. The company's cash is now providing it with a far more meaningful income stream. Berkshire Hathaway and its shareholders would probably be better off if that money were invested, but only if it were invested in attractive businesses. Given the lack of investment candidates, more cash and higher interest rates are still a pretty good outcome.

Berkshire Hathaway's interest income story could get even better

The big picture is that it is unlikely Berkshire Hathaway will invest $400 billion very quickly. So the cash balance is likely to remain high, if not grow even more. The rise in inflation, meanwhile, suggests that interest rates will remain elevated for the foreseeable future, consistent with the higher-for-longer hypothesis.

That said, if the Federal Reserve is forced to raise rates to combat the current bout of inflation, the cash balance becomes even more valuable because it will producer a larger income stream. Meanwhile, if there's a recession and/or bear market, the cash will help offset the headwinds Berkshire Hathaway will face with its operating businesses and stock investments. And it will give the company the firepower to buy companies when prices are depressed, as everyone else is selling.

Be patient, just like Berkshire Hathaway

Given the market environment, investors shouldn't look at Berkshire Hathaway's growing cash hoard as a negative. It is meaningfully adding to the company's income stream (and could add even more if rates rise) while also positioning the industrial conglomerate for the next big bear-market buying opportunity. While it isn't ideal for Berkshire Hathaway to hold cash, it isn't exactly a hardship, either.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.