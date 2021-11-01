Higher Licensing Revenues to Aid Qualcomm (QCOM) Q4 Earnings

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and fiscal 2021 results on Nov 3, after the closing bell. In the fiscal fourth quarter, it is likely to have recorded year-over-year growth in revenues from the Qualcomm Technology Licensing (“QTL”) segment owing to long-term patent deals.

Factors at Play

The QTL segment generates revenues from licenses from various patent rights used in the manufacture and sale of wireless products. It also garners revenues from royalties based on global sales by licensees of products incorporating or using Qualcomm's intellectual property rights.



During the fiscal fourth quarter, Qualcomm is likely to have recorded higher revenues from the settlement agreement with China-based Huawei Technologies. The company entered into a long-term, global patent license agreement, including cross-license rights to certain Huawei’s patents, covering sales beginning Jan 1, 2020. It boasts more than 150 5G licensing agreements driven by an unrivaled patent portfolio and ecosystem collaborations, facilitating the rapid global adoption of 5G.



The segment’s revenues are likely to have been further buoyed by the aggressive rollout of 5G technology and investments toward building a licensing program in mobile. The company’s patent settlement with Apple has ensured a steady revenue stream as the agreement includes a six-year license agreement effective Apr 1, 2019, along with a two-year extension option and a multi-year chipset supply agreement. Apple is likely to have licensed the chips directly from Qualcomm instead of relying on original equipment manufacturers to do it on its behalf.

Overall Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from QTL segment is pegged at $1,561 million, indicating an improvement from $1,507 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Segment income before taxes is pegged at $1,108 million, implying a flat trajectory from $1,107 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, Qualcomm expects GAAP revenues of $8.4-$9.2 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $8,877 million, indicating a 6.4% growth from $5,077 million reported in the year-earlier quarter. Management anticipates non-GAAP earnings of $2.15-$2.35 per share. The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at $2.26 per share. Qualcomm recorded non-GAAP earnings of $1.45 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Qualcomm for the fiscal fourth quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is perfectly the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +0.35% with the former pegged at $2.27 and the latter at $2.26. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

QUALCOMM Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

QUALCOMM Incorporated price-eps-surprise | QUALCOMM Incorporated Quote

Zacks Rank: Qualcomm has a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Anterix ATEX is set to release quarterly numbers on Nov 3. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.47% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Earnings ESP for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM is +7.89% and it carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is set to report quarterly numbers on Nov 4.



The Earnings ESP for T-Mobile US Inc. TMUS is +22.03% and it carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Nov 2.

