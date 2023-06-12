Higher inflation target could help economy, Hungarian minister says

Adds detail

BUDAPEST, June 12 (Reuters) - Hungarian inflation may not return to the 2-4% target range but stay on a higher single-digit path, Economic Development Minister Marton Nagy wrote in a newspaper column on Monday, adding that setting a higher inflation target may help the economy.

Hungary's central bank cut its key one-day deposit rate by 100 basis points to 17% NBHK3 last month and flagged further possible "gradual" cuts as inflation slows, delivering the start of the first such policy easing cycle in Europe.

The bank, which has faced pressure from nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to start lowering interest rates to boost the recession-hit economy even with inflation exceeding 20%, targets inflation in the 2-4% range.

Press officials for the bank declined immediate comment.

Nagy, a former central bank Deputy Governor, said inflation might shift to a higher path due to the shocks hitting the economy amid the fallout from the war in neighbouring Ukraine and disruptions to global supply chains.

"A higher inflation target could contribute to reducing real interest rates, which would make borrowing more affordable and thus facilitate investments and the expansion of the economy," Nagy wrote in the online edition of Magyar Nemzet newspaper.

"This would not only build up future supply, but help reduce the debt burden."

In its latest inflation report issued in March, Hungary's central bank forecast average inflation at 15-19.5% this year, retreating to 3-5% next year. The bank will issue new forecasts at its monthly policy meeting due next Tuesday.

Nagy said setting a higher inflation target could chart a "more credible long-term path" for participants in the economy.

"From now, all economic policy, even if indirectly, has to be more 'forcefully' on the supply-side of policies," Nagy wrote.

"Fiscal and regulatory policies will appreciate both in terms of shaping inflation, as well as in defining the inflation target."

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Alan Charlish, editing by Ed Osmond)

