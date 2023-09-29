Higher for How Much Longer?

By J. Keith Buchanan, CFA, Senior Portfolio Manager

There is a question that risk markets have been wrestling with all summer and now into the fall. As inflation exploded onto the economic scene in 2021 and proved itself to be stickier than first expected, US monetary policymakers at the Federal Reserve tightened policy by 450 basis over the course of twelve months. In 2022 at last, year-over-year inflation started moving lower toward the Fed's 2% target.

[wce_code id=192]

However, this summer has complicated the path forward for inflation, and as a result, the path forward for monetary policy. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has expressed time and time again that the error that the committee most desires to avoid is a resurgence in inflation. He stated that plainly as inflation moved higher in 2021 almost as a warning as to how dramatically hawkish Fed policy would become over the next year. Even as the market and policy makers applaud the disinflationary shift that has occurred and priced in the peak Fed Funds rate near the current level, the end of summer brought with it fears that rates will stay here for longer than the market previously expected.

The August Consumer Price Index report showed some pockets of potential reacceleration largely due to the uptick in energy prices. The August Producer Price Index also came in higher than consensus expectations. As recently as August 8th, Fed Funds futures were pricing in that the Fed Funds rate would finish 2024 at 3.75-4.00%. In other words, the market expected 150 basis points of cuts to the Fed Funds rate in 2024. Today, just a month and a half later, the market expects 75 basis points of cuts to the Fed Funds rate next year.

Risk markets readjusted lower throughout 2022 as they digested just how high the Fed was willing to take interest rates, and the potential havoc those hikes could wreak on our economy. Going forward, the rest of 2023 may be defined by how well the markets adjust to rates staying higher for longer. How much longer though? The market is increasingly betting that the Fed will remain in this restrictive stance further into next year. That anticipation has lifted 10-year Treasury rates to new 15-year highs and placed new pressure on equity prices over the past two weeks. However, a resurgence of inflation could prompt policy makers to delay rate cuts and dovish rhetoric even further. Recessionary fears or cascading inflation could have the opposite affect and offer relief to equities and fixed income assets.

GLOBALT is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser since 1991 and, effective July 10, 2013, remains a Registered Investment Adviser through a separately identifiable division of Synovus Trust N.A., a nationally chartered trust company. This information has been prepared for educational purposes only, as general information and should not be considered a solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. This does not constitute legal or professional advice and is not tailored to the investment needs of any specific investor. Registration of an investment adviser does not imply any certain level of skill or training. Due to rapidly changing market conditions and the complexity of investment decisions, supplemental information may be required to make informed investment decisions, based on your individual investment objectives and suitability specifications. Investors should seek tailored advice and should understand that statements regarding future prospects of the financial market may not be realized, as past performance does not guarantee and/or is not indicative of future results. Content may not be reproduced, distributed, or transmitted in whole or in part by any means without written permission from GLOBALT. Regarding permission, as well as to receive a copy of GLOBALT’s Form ADV Part 2 and Part 3, contact GLOBALT's Chief Compliance Officer, 3400 Overton Park Drive, Suite 200, Atlanta GA 30339. You can obtain more information about GLOBALT Investments and its advisers via the Internet at adviserinfo.sec.gov, sponsored by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The opinions and some comments contained herein reflect the judgment of the author, as of the date noted.

Investment products and services provided are offered through Synovus Securities, Inc. (SSI), a registered Broker-Dealer, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC Registered Investment Adviser, Synovus Trust Company, N.A. (STC), Creative Financial Group, a division of SSI. Trust services for Synovus are provided by STC.

Regarding the products and services provided by GLOBALT:

NOT A DEPOSIT. NOT FDIC INSURED. NOT GUARANTEED BY THE BANK. MAY LOSE VALUE. NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL AGENCY.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the ETF Strategist Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.