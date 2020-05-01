Higher Expected Vol Around Q1 Results Favors Short-Term NDX Spread Trade

This is a big week for quarterly for Nasdaq-100 components. Over the course of the week, five companies that together make up over 40% of the capitalization of the NDX will report first-quarter results. While most market participants focus on the short-dated options expiring on the Friday after the results, the unique behavior of NDX can present trade opportunities using the options that expire on Monday or Wednesday. It appears mid-day Monday a trader was this week attracted to elevated NDX volatility associated with earnings.

With NDX at 8878 there was a seller of the NDX April 29 8520 puts at 15.40 who also purchased the NDX April 29 8510 puts for 14.60 and a credit of 0.80, just below the mid-point of the natural spread of 0.90. The payout at expiration, just over two days after the position was implemented shows up below.

Data Source: Bloomberg

The ultimate reward for the trade would be a 0.80 credit, as long as NDX closed over 8520 on Wednesday, as was the case. The short strike for this spread was down 3.76% which is a pretty nice cushion for a short-term trade, even in the current market environment.

The elevated NDX volatility priced in by the Wednesday options can be partially attributed to Alphabet and PepsiCo both of which are on the list of top 10 components of the NDX and reported results between when the trade was initiated and when these contracts expired.

To get an idea of how this trade compares to a similar position using S&P 500 options that expired on April 29 we created two hypothetical trades using SPX option pricing from the same time that the NDX trade was executed. First we looked at what the credit would be using SPX options with the short leg being about 3.76% out of the money. The resulting trade would involve selling the SPX April 29 2765 put and buying the SPX April 29 2755 put which was priced out when the S&P 500 around 2872. The natural mid-point for this trade was 0.55 so it may be safely assumed this trade could be executed at a 0.50 credit. A payout on Wednesday’s close appears below.

Source: Bloomberg

With the S&P 500 around 2872 the short strike of 2765 was 3.87% lower, in line with the NDX trade above. The difference is the risk reward is pretty interesting, with the trade returning a profit of 0.50 while having a potential loss of 9.50. This is not quite as attractive as the NDX trade and this may be attributed to the perception that NDX is more volatile than SPX. However, as of April 27, the average two day move for NDX in 2020 was +/- 2.39% while the average two-day move has been +/- 2.46% for the SPX. Basically, both indices have been exhibiting the same short-term volatility in 2020, but the NDX options are pricing in a potentially higher short-term move.

Finally, we searched through the SPX April 29 puts to find a trade that has the same risk and reward as the NDX trade at the beginning of this article. Again, with SPX around 2872, the mid-point natural for selling a SPX April 29 2785 put and buying the SPX April 29 2775 put was 0.85. It can be assumed that this spread could be initiated with a credit of 0.80, the same as the NDX trade above. The payoff for this hypothetical trade appears below.

Source: Bloomberg

This final trade has a risk of 9.20 and potential reward of 0.80, the same as the original NDX trade. However, the result of this trade is a position that has a downside break-even of 3.12% or 0.64% less favorable than the trade that was executed using NDX options expiring on a Wednesday.

When a trader has an outlook for the stock market, there are a few choices that can be made with respect to the instruments that can be used to trade that outlook. Much as different approaches can be considered when planning a trade, different markets that move in sync but are pricing different potential outcomes should be explored. In the case above, NDX options were pricing in a larger move between mid-day Monday and the close Wednesday despite recent history demonstrating the larger two-day moves have come from the SPX options.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.