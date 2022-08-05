World Markets

Higher costs hurt AngloGold Ashanti's first-half profit

Helen Reid Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

AngloGold Ashanti's production increased 3% in the first half of the year, putting it on track to meet its outlook for 2022, although the miner said costs were trending towards the top end of forecast as surging inflation bites into profits.

Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, came in at 71 U.S. cents, down 18% from 87 U.S. cents in the year-ago period. Total cash costs were up 6% at $1,068 per ounce, from the same period last year.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

