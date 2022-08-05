Higher costs dent AngloGold Ashanti's first-half profit

Adds details, comment and background

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti's ANGJ.J first-half earnings slumped 18% even as production increased, as inflation took a toll on its profit with the gold miner warning that costs were scaling towards the top end of its annual forecast.

Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, came in at 71 U.S. cents, down 18% from 87 U.S. cents in the year-ago period. Total cash costs were up 6% at $1,068 per ounce, from the same period last year.

AngloGold Ashanti's first-half production increased 3%, compared with the same period last year, putting the miner on track to meet its outlook for 2022.

The company, which mines in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Guinea, and Tanzania, produced 1.233 million ounces of gold in the first half, with second-quarter output up 10% on the first quarter due to higher grades.

The increase in costs was driven by "accelerating inflation across several input categories" and bigger royalty payments due to higher gold prices, AngloGold Ashanti said.

"The fundamentals of our company continue to improve, despite the challenging cost environment," Chief Executive Officer Alberto Calderon said.

