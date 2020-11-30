Higher Cloud Adoption to Aid Salesforce (CRM) Q3 Earnings

Salesforce's CRM third-quarter fiscal 2021 results are likely to benefit from increased adoption of the company's cloud-based solutions. The results are scheduled for a Dec 1 release.

The company is likely to have gained from a robust demand environment, with customers having undergone a major digital transformation. Notably, digitization has been strengthening the company’s strategic relationships. Its ability to provide an integrated solution for customers’ business problems is the key driver.

Click here to know how the company’s overall third-quarter results are likely to be.

Higher Cloud Adoption: A Key Driver

Salesforce’s diverse cloud offerings are likely to have helped expand its clientele, fueling top-line growth. The rapid adoption of the SaaS-based Salesforce platform highlighted solid demand for the company’s cloud-based solutions.

salesforce.com, inc. Price and Consensus

salesforce.com, inc. price-consensus-chart | salesforce.com, inc. Quote

Further, enhancement of customer experience is likely to have aided the cloud segment. The company’s focus on AI and substantial progress with the launch of Einstein Analytics makes us optimistic about its upcoming quarterly results.

Moreover, the launch of Customer 360 Truth that helps connect all the data from across sales, service, marketing, commerce and build a single Salesforce ID for each customer is likely to have boosted its performance.

Additionally, the company’s initiatives to capitalize on overseas demand for cloud-based applications are likely to have bolstered the top line.

Significantly, Salesforce’s focus on building partnerships has not only helped it grab new deals but also expanded the firm’s operations internationally, which in turn, is expected to have driven top-line growth.

Partnership agreements with the likes of Alphabet GOOGL, Amazon AMZN, Microsoft MSFT, International Business Machines, Apple, HP, Dell and others for the firms’ cloud services are likely to have aided its performance as well during the fiscal third quarter.

Salesforce currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



salesforce.com, inc. (CRM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.