Higher Bond Income or Greater Capital Stability: VCSH vs. BSV

Both ETFs charge a rock-bottom 0.03% expense ratio and focus on short-term, investment-grade bonds

VCSH offers a higher yield and slightly better five-year risk-adjusted returns, while BSV holds a broader mix of government and corporate bonds

BSV is larger by assets under management and trades with extremely high liquidity

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) and Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:BSV) share identical expense ratios, but VCSH pays a higher yield and leans toward corporate bonds, while BSV casts a wider net across government and corporate debt with greater assets under management.

Both funds aim for modest price fluctuation and current income through high-quality, short-maturity bonds, but deploys different strategies. VCSH focuses on investment-grade corporate issues, while BSV diversifies into government, corporate, and select international bonds. This comparison outlines key differences in performance, yield, risk, and portfolio composition to help investors determine which option best meets their needs.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VCSH BSV Issuer Vanguard Vanguard Expense ratio 0.03% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of 2026-02-13) 6.98% 6.33% Dividend yield 4.3% 3.9%

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

Both ETFs are equally affordable with a 0.03% expense ratio, but VCSH offers a higher yield, making it more appealing for investors prioritizing income over the broadest diversification.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VCSH BSV Max drawdown (5 y) 9.49% 8.55% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $959 $951

What's inside

BSV, launched nearly 19 years ago, holds 30 positions spanning U.S. government, investment-grade corporate, and select international dollar-denominated bonds, all with maturities in the one- to five-year range. Its largest allocations are to United States Treasury Note/Bond issues, reflecting its government-heavy tilt, and the fund is passively managed to track a broad Bloomberg index.

By contrast, VCSH focuses solely on high-quality corporate bonds with the same short maturity window. Its top holdings include Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS), and other major U.S. corporate issuers. Both funds are 100% allocated to cash and equivalents, but VCSH’s narrower focus may lead to different yield and risk characteristics.

What this means for investors

Investors who rely on bonds for stability assess success by whether their capital maintains value during equity market declines and tighter credit conditions, not just by yield. The real dividing line is what ultimately drives returns: exposure to corporate credit or U.S. Treasuries. That distinction defines the difference between the Vanguard Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and the Vanguard Short Term Bond ETF.

VCSH offers a higher yield by focusing on investment grade corporate bonds, compensating investors for exposure to corporate credit risk. This approach is effective when economic conditions are strong, but corporate bonds may decline if recession fears rise and credit spreads widen, even if interest rates remain stable. BSV, by contrast, holds a significant portion in U.S. Treasuries along with corporate and select international debt. Treasuries often attract demand during market stress, helping to stabilize returns, though this comes with a lower initial yield.

For investors, the decision is not solely about maximizing income, but about the role this capital should play during market uncertainty. If you are comfortable with some credit risk for higher income, VCSH will be appropriate. If you need this allocation to remain stable when risk assets decline or credit markets tighten, BSV is the more defensive choice.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.