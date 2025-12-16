Higher Beef Prices Are Here: Best Steakhouse Stocks for 2026

The holiday season is a time when many people indulge in food and drink—and for some, that includes a night out at a premium steakhouse. But steak dinners will cost more this year. Although inflation across many categories has cooled, beef prices remain elevated due to sector-specific issues.

First, the United States has historically low cattle inventories, with the smallest herd since the 1950s. The initial decline in cattle inventory was deliberate, as ranchers reduced herd size to improve margins and increase their capital efficiency, with the expectation that future prices would be higher.

The imbalance, however, has been exacerbated by drought and weather stress. The industry is also dealing with higher feed, labor, and transportation costs. As a result, what should have been a normal cyclical trough has turned into a prolonged supply squeeze.

Consequently, wholesale beef prices will stay elevated into 2026, even if inflation cools in other food categories. For investors, this could signal opportunities—particularly in restaurant stocks with exposure to steakhouse concepts.

Here are three to consider.

Darden Restaurants: Premium Exposure With a Mid-Market Safety Net

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) has exposure to both mid-market and premium consumers. Its 2023 acquisition of Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse allows it to target high-income consumers who are generally less sensitive to price hikes—particularly for high-margin items like premium cuts and alcoholic beverages.

However, in the company’s Q1 fiscal year 2026 (FY2026) earnings report, the fine dining segment was Darden’s Achilles’ heel. By contrast, the company posted strong same-store sales in its Longhorn Steakhouse and Olive Garden chains, which cater to mid-market consumers.

On a year-over-year (YOY) basis, revenue is up 10% and earnings per share (EPS) have climbed 12.5%. Still, DRI stock sank about 12% after the report.

Currently, the stock is up about 7.5% in the month ending Dec. 15, and analysts have a consensus price target of $223.93, which represents 20% upside.

Trading at a discount around 20x earnings, with a dividend that currently yields 3.22% Darden is a compelling play for investors seeking exposure to the steakhouse industry.

Bloomin’ Brands: Deep Value or Value Trap?

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) operates across the value spectrum, with Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar serving upscale diners and Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and Bonefish Grill targeting mid-tier customers.

BLMN shareholders have had a rough year, with the stock price down 42% and trading at five-year lows. In the company’s Q3 2025 earnings report, the company posted negative YOY revenue growth and negative EPS of 3 cents.

The question for investors is whether this drop reflects long-term risk or an overreaction. Its price-to-sales and price-to-book ratios suggest the stock may be undervalued, especially compared to historic levels. But negative same-store sales growth continues to pressure operating margins.

At $7 per share as of this writing, BLMN stock may be fairly valued. However, it’s worth adding the stock to a watch list or buying a small position if it drifts lower.

Texas Roadhouse: Execution Strength in a Tough Cost Environment

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) is solidly in the mid-market lane among steakhouse stocks. The company’s signature casual dining restaurants feature a Western motif and a family-friendly environment.

TXRH stock is down approximately 5.9% in 2025, but it has bounced off a low of around $159 on two separate occasions and appears to be consolidating, which could signal a potential upward move.

Analysts seem to agree. The consensus stock price of $192.95 is 13.6% higher than its closing price on Dec. 15. Supporting the consensus price is the expectation of around 14% earnings growth in the next 12 months.

However, at 23 times earnings, Texas Roadhouse is the most expensive stock in this group. However, that P/E ratio is still below the sector average, and the stock has a modest dividend that’s on pace to increase for its sixth consecutive year.

