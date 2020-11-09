Higher Anticipated For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, accelerating almost 1,130 points or 4.5 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,000-point plateau and it's looking at another green light again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on hopes for a Covid-19 vaccine. The European markets were sharply higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index collected 303.20 points or 1.18 percent to finish at 26,016.17 after trading between 25,950.41 and 26,172.23.

Among the actives, Galaxy Entertainment skyrocketed 5.47 percent, while AAC Technologies soared 4.90 percent, Sands China surged 3.39 percent, Alibaba spiked 2.91 percent, Ping An Insurance accelerated 2.69 percent, WuXi Biologics rallied 2.30 percent, AIA Group jumped 2.24 percent, China Life Insurance climbed 2.18 percent, Techtronic Industries plunged 1.95 percent, Xiaomi Corporation gathered 1.79 percent, New World Development and Hang Lung Properties both tumbled 1.45 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 1.25 percent, Hengan International and Sun Hung Kai Properties both skidded 1.00 percent, CNOOC advanced 0.96 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical sank 0.85 percent, CITIC and CK Infrastructure both added 0.66 percent, Power Assets dropped 0.62 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.43 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gained 0.35 percent, WH Group rose 0.31 percent, China Mobile lost 0.30 percent, China Resources Land increased 0.28 percent, China Mengniu Dairy was up 0.12 percent and BOC Hong Kong was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as stocks skyrocketed to open Monday before giving ground as the day progressed and finished on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

The Dow surged 834.57 points or 2.95 percent to finish at 29,157.97, while the NASDAQ plummeted 181.45 points or 1.53 percent to end at 11,713.78 and the S&P 500 jumped 41.06 points or 1.17 percent to close at 3,550.50.

The early rally on Wall Street came following upbeat results from a phase 3 study of the coronavirus vaccine being developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX).

The vaccine news added to positive sentiment generated in reaction to the weekend's news that Democratic candidate Joe Biden's is projected to win the presidential election.

However, President Donald Trump has refused to concede the race, alleging widespread voter fraud with no evidence and launching legal challenges in several key states.

The NASDAQ's slide came as traders moved money out of tech stocks that benefited from the coronavirus pandemic.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Monday as positive news about a potential coronavirus vaccine outweighed reports showing spikes in new infections. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $3.15 or 8.5 percent at $40.29 a barrel.

