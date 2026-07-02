Is a Higher 2027 COLA Actually Good News? Here's the Honest Answer.

Key Points

Social Security benefits got a 2.8% COLA in 2026.

Many seniors are hoping for a more generous raise in 2027.

While recent inflation data suggests next year's COLA may be larger, that's not automatically positive news.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

If you're collecting Social Security, you may be rooting for a larger cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2027. After all, a bigger COLA means a more robust monthly check.

But while a more generous Social Security COLA might sound like good news on the surface, there's an important catch you should know about. And it may make you rethink what you wish for.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Why a bigger Social Security COLA isn't necessarily a win

In 2026, Social Security benefits received a 2.8% COLA. Based on recent inflation readings, COLA estimates for 2027 are currently coming in as high as 4.7%.

Now, it's too soon to predict what next year's COLA will look like with any sort of certainty. Social Security COLAs are based on third-quarter inflation changes. Given it's early July, that data is clearly incomplete. And so any COLA projection you see right now is simply an educated guess.

Still, next year's Social Security COLA could be larger than the 2.8% raise that came through earlier this year. Inflation has been running hot since the start of the Iran conflict. And until things truly settle down, prices could easily remain elevated, setting the stage for a more generous COLA in 2027.

But one thing to realize is that the purpose of COLAs is not to make Social Security recipients wealthier. It's simply to help preserve buying power as living costs rise.

To put it another way, let's say benefits get a 4.7% COLA in the new year. That might seem like a generous increase. But if all your bills are up 4.7%, you're not actually gaining anything.

Worse yet, this year's 2.8% COLA is set in stone, which means if prices remain elevated enough to allow for a larger Social Security raise in 2027, it could cause seniors a world of financial strain in the coming months.

What you should focus on instead

It's natural to wish for a giant COLA when you rely heavily on Social Security to cover your bills. But a better thing to hope for is that inflation remains relatively low and stable.

Periods of modest inflation tend to preserve purchasing power without putting as much pressure on household budgets. While moderate inflation may result in a smaller COLA, it also means everyday expenses aren't climbing as quickly. And paying less for all of your essentials could help your finances more so than a large Social Security raise in the new year.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.