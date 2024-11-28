HighCom Limited Gains Strong Support at AGM

XTEK Limited (AU:HCL) has released an update.
HighCom Limited (ASX: HCL) successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, showcasing strong investor support. The company, known for its advanced ballistic products and technology solutions, continues to be a significant player in defense and security markets. With a focus on innovation in armor and technology, HighCom is poised for future growth.
