HighCom Limited Gains Strong Support at AGM

November 28, 2024 — 11:48 pm EST

XTEK Limited (AU:HCL) has released an update.

HighCom Limited (ASX: HCL) successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, showcasing strong investor support. The company, known for its advanced ballistic products and technology solutions, continues to be a significant player in defense and security markets. With a focus on innovation in armor and technology, HighCom is poised for future growth.

