HighCom Limited Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

XTEK Limited (AU:HCL) has released an update.

HighCom Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting will take place on November 29, 2024, at their headquarters in Symonston, ACT. Shareholders will vote on key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the re-election of Ms. Adelaide McDonald as a Director, and an additional placement capacity. The meeting is set to be a physical-only event, offering no online participation.

For further insights into AU:HCL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.