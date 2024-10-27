News & Insights

HighCom Limited Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 27, 2024 — 11:27 pm EDT

XTEK Limited (AU:HCL) has released an update.

HighCom Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting will take place on November 29, 2024, at their headquarters in Symonston, ACT. Shareholders will vote on key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the re-election of Ms. Adelaide McDonald as a Director, and an additional placement capacity. The meeting is set to be a physical-only event, offering no online participation.

