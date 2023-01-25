Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (WRAC)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (WRAC). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.03MM shares and 7.06% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.06% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 27.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp is 0.2064%, an increase of 23.8372%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.32% to 21,494,265 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. holds 2,177,669 shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,158,469 shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRAC by 25.45% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. holds 2,136,969 shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 1,719,649 shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 950,000 shares, representing an increase of 44.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRAC by 87.99% over the last quarter.

Shaolin Capital Management LLC holds 1,230,564 shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262,564 shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRAC by 13.23% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,048,090 shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp Background Information

