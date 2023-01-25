Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in Pivotal Investment Corporation III (PICC)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Pivotal Investment Corporation III (PICC). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.21MM shares and 8.01% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 8.01% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pivotal Investment Corporation III. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Pivotal Investment Corporation III is 0.1353%, an increase of 60.0328%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.60% to 27,343,499 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Magnetar Financial LLC holds 2,004,687 shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 195,712 shares, representing an increase of 90.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PICC by 1,279.59% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,000,000 shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,340,803 shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,079,314 shares, representing an increase of 19.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PICC by 5.23% over the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital Llc holds 1,200,000 shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 1,088,620 shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 968,621 shares, representing an increase of 11.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PICC by 75.91% over the last quarter.

Pivotal Investment Corp III Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.