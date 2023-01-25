Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp - Class A (PBAX)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp - Class A (PBAX). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.04MM shares and 5.64% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.64% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp - Class A. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 15.49%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp - Class A is 0.1151%, an increase of 27.3032%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.56% to 16,709,661 shares.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. holds 1,212,426 shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132,426 shares, representing an increase of 6.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBAX by 4.19% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 849,472 shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 638,195 shares, representing an increase of 24.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBAX by 1.73% over the last quarter.

Periscope Capital Inc. holds 752,259 shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 599,700 shares, representing an increase of 20.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBAX by 37.33% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. holds 747,712 shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 735,211 shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBAX by 24.93% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 729,499 shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 261,723 shares, representing an increase of 64.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBAX by 40.15% over the last quarter.

