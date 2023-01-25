Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II Class A (PANA)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II Class A (PANA). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.92MM shares and 5.16% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.16% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II Class A. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Panacea Acquisition Corp. II Class A is 1.0882%, an increase of 310.7755%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 17,485,886 shares.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds 1,498,605 shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,225,172 shares, representing an increase of 18.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANA by 9.20% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management, LLC holds 1,480,000 shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Maverick Capital Ltd holds 1,385,250 shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 950,000 shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rit Capital Partners Plc holds 900,000 shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

