Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NSTB)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NSTB). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.73MM shares and 6.83% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.83% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Star Investment Corp. II. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Northern Star Investment Corp. II is 0.1651%, an increase of 10.8419%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.80% to 38,891,191 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Saba Capital Management, L.P. holds 3,806,157 shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial LLC holds 3,274,882 shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds 2,018,367 shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,047,900 shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSTB by 12.01% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,830,601 shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 1,600,000 shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Star Investment Corp II Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.