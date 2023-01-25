Stocks
NSTB

Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NSTB)

January 25, 2023 — 10:35 am EST

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NSTB). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.73MM shares and 6.83% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.83% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Star Investment Corp. II. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Northern Star Investment Corp. II is 0.1651%, an increase of 10.8419%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.80% to 38,891,191 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

NSTB / Northern Star Investment Corp. II Ownership

Saba Capital Management, L.P. holds 3,806,157 shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial LLC holds 3,274,882 shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds 2,018,367 shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,047,900 shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSTB by 12.01% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,830,601 shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 1,600,000 shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Star Investment Corp II Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

