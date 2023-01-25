Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation Class A (MAQC)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation Class A (MAQC). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.64MM shares and 9.19% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 9.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation Class A. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.77%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation Class A is 0.2149%, an increase of 5.4626%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.81% to 16,107,032 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc holds 1,200,000 shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atw Spac Management Llc holds 1,200,000 shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Weiss Asset Management LP holds 962,480 shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Berkley W R Corp holds 951,764 shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 835,015 shares, representing an increase of 12.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAQC by 12.76% over the last quarter.

Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 937,681 shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,031,551 shares, representing a decrease of 10.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAQC by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corp Background Information

