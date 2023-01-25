Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in International Media Acquisition Corp. Class A (IMAQ)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. Class A (IMAQ). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.41MM shares and 5.92% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.92% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Media Acquisition Corp. Class A. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 54.90%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to International Media Acquisition Corp. Class A is 0.0479%, a decrease of 77.6235%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 90.13% to 2,237,744 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nomura Holdings Inc holds 1,332,046 shares representing 15.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Periscope Capital Inc. holds 204,295 shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 818,703 shares, representing a decrease of 300.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMAQ by 72.39% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 200,000 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800,000 shares, representing a decrease of 800.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMAQ by 88.36% over the last quarter.

Meteora Capital, LLC holds 119,256 shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 261,223 shares, representing a decrease of 119.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMAQ by 38.19% over the last quarter.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 100,000 shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900,000 shares, representing a decrease of 1,800.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMAQ by 94.79% over the last quarter.

International Media Acquisition Corp Background Information

